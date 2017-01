Seismic Sherlock

Liner earned a BS in Geology ( U. Arkansas , 1978), MS. in Geophysics ( U. Tulsa , 1980), and PhD in Geophysics (Colo. School of Mines, Center for Wave Phenomena , 1989). He has 11 years industrial experience in exploration (Conoco) and geophysical research (Western Geo, Fairfield, Saudi Aramco). From 1990-2004 Liner was a faculty member in Geosciences at The University of Tulsa. In January 2008 he joined the faculty of the University of Houston as Professor and Associate Director of the Allied Geophysical Labs industrial consortium. In fall 2011 he was named Department Associate Chair and Interim Chair in spring 2012.





Prof. Liner is Department of Geosciences Chair at the University of Arkansas, holds the Maurice F. Storm Chair of Petroleum Geology and served as 2014/5 SEG President